Try This Homemade Bubble Mask For Instant Glow

As the weather changes, our skin is the first one to react to the sudden change in the air. As the humidity increases, our skin starts getting oily and pigmented, whereas in winters, it becomes dry and rough. While the answer to all skin issues is the perfect diet and lifestyle, we are a generation who wants instant results. In that case, simple beauty tricks come to our rescue. Nowadays, bubble masks are gaining popularity and are known to provide nourishment to our skin. These masks are packed with oxygen and nutrients. The regular usage of this mask is known to provide, an instant glow and shine on our face. So, if you are wondering what a bubble mask is and how to make it, then keep on reading!

How to make a bubble mask at home?

Ingredients

4 tsp kaolin clay

3 tsp baking soda

1 teaspoon citric acid

2 tsp tea tree/ lavender/ rose hydrosol

Method

In a clean vessel, mix kaolin clay, citric acid and baking soda to make a thick paste.

Now, after mixing everything, add two spoons of hydrosol to the mixture.

After adding hydrosol, you’ll notice the bubbles popping in the mixture.

Now, clean your face properly and apply the mask with your hands thoroughly on your face.

Leave it to dry but remember do not leave the mask for more than 20 minutes.

After it becomes dry, wash your face with water and oat dry.

You’ll notice the instant glow.

Benefits of bubble face mask

Bubble masks help in preventing untimely skin aging and keep your skin young and glowing.

It opens the pores and clean the skin from the core due to which your skin becomes clean and shining.

As it is applied by massaging thoroughly, it helps to improve blood circulation on the face.

Bubble mask is also known to reduce pigmentation and blemishes on the skin.

