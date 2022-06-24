Try This Quick and Easy Recipe For Veg-loaded Burger at Home

Almost all of us love a loaded veggie burger, isn’t it? Burgers are one of the favourite fast foods among people of all ages.

The special thing is that if you make burgers at your home, they will be healthier as well as full of flavours. The finest burger recipe is what we’re going to share with you today. Burgers can be quickly and easily made using this recipe. Let’s have a look at this recipe!

Ingredients required for Veg patty

1 chopped onion

1 chopped tomato

4 slices of cheese

2 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp garam masala powder

2 pinches of ground salt

2 tsp refined oil

3 tbsp breadcrumbs

1/2 g ginger paste

1 teaspoon lemon juice

4 half burger buns

3 tablespoons butter

2 tbsp tomato ketchup

1 handful of chopped coriander

1/2 tsp garlic paste

Ingredients for Burger:

1/2 sliced cucumber

2 boiled and mashed potatoes

2 chopped onions

2 chopped carrots

1/2 cup peeled peas

1/2 cup corn

Steps to prepare Veg-burger

1. To make burger patties, pressure-cook the carrots, peas, and sweet corn until a whistle comes.

2. In a large bowl add boiled vegetables, chopped onion, red chilli powder, lemon juice, garam masala powder, salt, and ginger-garlic paste.

3. Now add some lemon juice and mashed potatoes and mix well. Shape the mixture into small patties.

4. Heat some oil in a pan on low flame. Roll the prepared patties in breadcrumbs and deep fry till the patties become golden brown on both sides. Now take it out and keep it aside.

5. Now slice the burger bun in half, and spread some butter on it. Place sliced onions, cucumber, and tomato on it and add the prepared vegetable patty.

6. Add slices of onion, tomato, and cheese on top of the patty. Cover it with the other side of the burger bun. If you like add some ketchup on top. Enjoy!

