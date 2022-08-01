Try Two Lip-Smacking Cheesecake Recipes At Home

Cheesecake is the perfect way to unwind after a long day. They’re simply custards that are made with cream cheese rather than milk.

Traditionally, it has a thin crust, a rich, creamy middle made of cheese, eggs, and sugar, and is topped with often sweet or occasionally salty components. As a result, they are high in calories, fat, and carbohydrates.

If you’re craving a cheesecake and are planning to make it at home, then we bring you two recipes that you should try.

No-bake classic cheesecake

Ingredients:

Crush 1 cup of biscuits or crackers like glucose

3/4 tablespoon of salted or plain butter

250 gm cream cheese

1/3 cup caster sugar

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract / a dash of lemon juice

Method:

Step 1: Use unsalted butter to grease a pan or use butter paper. Now, create a mixture of butter and biscuit crumbs that should be equally combined. Place it on the pan, pressing firmly to create a uniform surface, and refrigerate it for 20-30 minutes.

Step 2: Place the sugar and cream cheese in a bowl. Smoothly combine with an electric mixer set to medium-high speed.

Step 3: After adding them, mix the heavy cream and lemon juice until thoroughly blended on low speed.

Step 4: After transferring the cream cheese mixture to the pan, spread it evenly over the prepared crust.

After three to five hours in the refrigerator, your dish is ready to serve.

Chocolate chip cheesecake bar

Ingredients

Cookie crust:

30 original-size vanilla wafer cookies

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

3 tablespoons (43 g) unsalted butter, melted

2 tablespoons (10 g) mini chocolate chips

Cheesecake filling:

16 ounces softened cream cheese

3 large eggs

1/2 cup (3 1/2 ounces) granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup (2 ounces) sour cream

1/2 cup (3 ounces) mini chocolate chips

Method:

Step 1: Heat the oven to 350°F. An 8×8 baking dish should be greased and lined with parchment paper, leaving an overhang on two sides.

Step 2: 1 cup of vanilla wafers should be processed into sand-sized crumbs in a food processor. The food processor should be pulsed five times to combine the salt and sugar.

Step 3: Add the melted butter and pulse for 5 to 10 seconds, or until the mixture begins to clump.

Step 4: Remove the blade, then whisk in 2 tablespoons of the mini chocolate chips with a small rubber spatula.

Step 5: Transfer the cookie crumb mixture into the prepared baking dish. Equally press the crust into the bottom of the dish into an even layer.

Step 6: For ten minutes, bake. Around the edges, the crust should be somewhat golden brown.

Step 7: While you prepare the filling, remove the crust from the oven and allow it to cool on a cooling rack. Set the oven’s temperature to 325°F.

Step 8:Beat the cream cheese in a mixing bowl. One at a time, beat in the eggs, scraping the bowl after each addition, until well mixed. After adding the vanilla and sour cream, beat in the sugar until just blended.

Step 9: Spread the cheesecake filling over the prepared crust and tap the pan on the counter a few times to pop any air bubbles.

Step 10: Place it in the refrigerator for at least three hours or overnight, and then serve it.

