Try Winter Special Makki Ki Roti At Home. Follow Easy Steps

As soon as winter arrives, we start craving some dishes that are specially made for this season, which include palak, methi, bathua, sarson, and other herbs. Nobody complains when Sarson ka saag becomes a staple in Indian households, during this time. Sarson ka saag goes well with makki ki roti. While making saag does not appear to be difficult, making Makki ki roti is. Many people struggle to make a round makki ki roti that doesn’t tear on the edges. Today we will share with you an easy-to-make makki ki roti recipe. Try it at home!

Ingredients:

Corn flour - 2 cups

Ghee – 1 tbsp

Salt - as per taste

Follow these steps:

Start by taking some flour in a bowl, add a pinch of salt, and mix well.

Now, take some lukewarm water and slowly pour it into the flour, kneading the hard dough.

After that, cover the dough with a cloth and set it aside for 30 minutes.

After the timer goes off, take the maize flour and knead it again.

Make flour balls in equal proportions.

For heating, use a nonstick pan over medium heat.

Meanwhile, roll the balls into the shape of a small roti.

Once the pan is hot, add the roti and cook it thoroughly from both sides.

Similarly, prepare all the rotis in the same way and apply some ghee to them. Have it with any of your favourite dips.

