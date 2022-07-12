Trying to Lose Weight? Try These Smoothie Recipes

If you have set your mind on shedding those extra kilos, then make your weight loss journey more interesting by consuming some yummy and healthy smoothies. They are a great snack for people who are trying to loose weight. Smoothies are rich in vital nutrients, which help you feel satisfied for longer and reduce your desire for bad foods. A smoothie is a great option for lunch or breakfast. To make your smoothie nutritious and healthy, you must add the proper amount of fruit and vegetables. These shakes typically have 200–400 calories, as well as significant amounts of protein and fiber.

Here, we have shared some lip-smacking smoothie recipes.

Banana-oats smoothie:

Ingredients:

Roasted oats

Dates (Make sure it’s seedless)

Banana

1 cup of water

Nuts (optional)

Recipe:

Slice the banana into tiny pieces.

The blend roasted oats, dates, banana, and 1 glass of water together.

Pour the smoothie into a glass when finished.

Crushed nuts can be sprinkled on top while serving the smoothie.

Smoothie with chocolate, banana, and oats:

Ingredients:

Roasted oats

Dates (Make sure it’s seedless)

Banana

Half a teaspoon of cocoa powder

1 cup of water

Nuts (optional)

Recipe:

Slice the banana into tiny pieces.

Blend banana, dates, roasted oats, half a scoop of cocoa powder, and 1 glass of water together.

When finished, put the smoothie into a glass.

Crushed nuts can be used as a garnish on top.

Watermelon and strawberry smoothie:

Ingredients:

Watermelon

Strawberries

1 glass of Coconut water

Recipe:

Slice the watermelon into a small cube size using a knife.

For the strawberries, use the same procedure.

Blend together sliced watermelon, sliced strawberries, and 1 glass of coconut water.

When finished, serve the smoothie with sliced strawberries on top.

With the help of these smoothies, you can make your weight loss journey more fun.

