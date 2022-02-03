Tulsi Tea: There's Nothing a Hot Cup of Tea Can’t Fix, Easy Recipe Inside!

Tea is a drink that seldom faces rejection. People are generally up for a cup of flavour and warmth. Tea is touted as a drink that instills companionship with harmonizing slurps and hearty chattering. Along with being considered the best beverage during winters, it is also a preferred drink nowadays as people grapple to keep their immunities up. Tulsi, or holy basil leaves, is an ingredient that makes the sips soothing and the tea, therapeutic.

In India, every household has that one ‘tea-maker’ that never misses hitting the right spot of flavours and textures while making tea. But, sometimes, it is nice to treat oneself to a tea recipe devised by the Chef de cuisine of India, Sanjeev Kapoor. Considered one of the best, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor has come up with a recipe that is, like him, just awesome.

Sharing the recipe through a graphic of two steaming teacups, the chef, in the caption, wrote, “Thande Mausam mein Tulsi wali chai ki chuski ka maza le (Enjoy the goodness of Tulsi Tea this winter.).” Take a look:

Recipe

18-20 Tulsi leaves

An inch of ginger

2 cloves

2 green cardamoms

5-6 black peppercorns

3 cups of milk

1 tbsp of tea leaves

1 cup of water

¼ cup of chopped jaggery

Method

In a pounding bowl, mix ginger, green cardamoms, black peppercorns, cloves, and pound them together to make a coarse mixture. Heat a cup of water in the pan and add the pounded mixture, along with tea leaves to the pan. Let the mixture boil. Crush the Tulsi leaves with your hands and add them to the pan. Let the mixture boil for 2-3 minutes. Add the milk and cook till the boiling point. Keep the fire up for another 2-3 minutes. Add the chopped jaggery. Stir and let it simmer for a minute before serving it hot.

So, what are you waiting for? Try this tea recipe now and tell us how much you liked it in the comments section.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.