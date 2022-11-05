Tulsi Vivah 2022: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Wishes, Quotes and Messages to Share

TULSI VIVAH 2022: Tulsi Vivah holds a special significance in the Hindu community as is celebrated to start the wedding season. It marks the end of Diwali festivities and is celebrated on the Ekadashi or the Dwadashi Tithi of Kartik month in the Shukla Paksha. On this day, the sacred Tulsi plant is married to the Shaligram or Shri Krishna (an avatar of Lord Vishu). This year, Tulsi Vivah will be marked on November 5.

Tulsi Vivah Significance

The sacred Tulsi is considered to have a special significance among the Hindu community. Tulsi is believed to be the incarnation of Devi Lakshmi who got married to Lord Vishnu’s eighth incarnation and the manifestation of Lord Krishna, Shaligram. Devshayani Ekadashi or Tulsi Vivah marks the end of the four-month sleeping period of Lord Vishnu.

According to the legends, on the day, Lord Vishnu wakes up from his long sleep. It is also believed that one can earn the punya of kanyadan (sending their daughter to a new family) by performing Tulsi Vivah. Additionally, worshipping Tulsi and Lord Shaligram is also believed to end the problems between married couples.

Tulsi Vivah Puja Vidhi

People performing the marriage ritual, use Geru powder to make a rangoli and an eight-leaf lotus. Then, use sugarcane to set up a mandap. After placing two chowkis (stool), place Tulsi pot on one stool and an Idol of Shaligram or Lord Vishnu on the other one. On the stool where you have installed Shaligram’s idol, make an eight-leaf lotus and place a kalash over it. Do not forget to draw a swastika on the kalash. Wrap coconut with a red cloth and place it over the kalash. After lighting a ghee deepak, commence the wedding ceremony. Repeat the mantra ‘Tulasai Namah.’ Then perform Abhishekam of Shaligram by offering yellow clothes and Panchmrita. After this ritual, the male member of the family is to carry the idol of Shaligram in his hands and take seven rounds around Tulsi. Following this, bhog of sweets and kheer-puri is offered to Goddess Tulsi and Shaligram. Then, donate all the puja samagri used during the puja along with the Tulsi pot to a temple.

Shubh Muhurat

Shubh Muhurat for Tulsi Vivah on November 5 starts with the Ekadashi Tithi. It will begin at 06:08 pm on November 4 and end at 05:06 pm on November 5.

Tulsi Vivah Wishes, Quotes and Messages

Tulsi Vivah ki dheron shubh kamnayein! Here’s extending my warm and best wishes to you and your family on the auspicious day of Tulsi Vivah! Jis aangan mein Tulsi maa virajman hai, wah ghar swarg samaan hai, sukh aur sampati ka aagman hota hai, shri vishnu aur maa tulsi ka milan hota hai. Happy Tulsi Vivah! May you find the life partner of your dreams, and may you unite with the person who is truly made for you. A very Happy Tulsi Vivah to you! May you be showered with the choicest blessings of Goddess Tulsi and Shri Vishnu. Here’s wishing you a happy and blissful Tulsi Vivah 2022! Here’s wishing you and your family on the auspicious day of Tulsi Vivah. Feel blissful as you witness the divine marriage of Goddess Tulsi and Shri Vishnu today. Happy Tulsi Vivah 2022 to you! Keywords: Tulsi Vivah, Lord Shaaligram, Happy Tulsi Vivah to you, Lord Vishnu, Shukla Paksha, Ekadashi

