Tulsidas Jayanti 2022: History, Significance and Quotes by the Saint

TULSIDAS JAYANTI 2022: Goswami Tulsidas is popularly known as Tulsidas. He was a great Hindu saint and a highly knowledgeable poet. Tulsidas is known for his work in the field of art and literature.

According to the Hindu Lunar calendar, the poet was born on Saptami (seventh day) of the Krishna Paksha (the dark fortnight of the moon) in the month of Shravana. As per the Gregorian calendar, the day falls in the month of July or August. This year, the Tulsidas Jayanti falls on August 4.

History and Significance of Tulsidas Jayanti

Tulsidas Jayanti is observed to commemorate his works in the field of art and culture, but most importantly he brought one of two major epics of ancient India accessible to the masses. He is remembered for reciting the Sanskrit Ramayana in Awadhi.

The significance of the day is to create awareness about his work among the coming generations and the impact that they have had on society. The day highlights the works of the poet. Every year, on this day people recite paragraphs and verses of Sri Ramcharitmanas at Hanuman and Ram Temples.

Popular Quotes by Tulsidas

To follow the path of knowledge is to tread on the edge of a sword. Once you get into it, there is no escape. Even your pity is like a blast of wind and the words you speak would strip a tree of its blossoms. There can be no happiness for a being nor can its mind know any peace even in a dream so long as it does not relinquish desire, which is an abode of sorrow. There is no difference between knowledge and devotion, Both of them save the soul from the miseries of worldly life. In dependence, there is no happiness, even in a dream.

