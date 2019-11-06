Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Turban-tying, Yoga And Other Activities At India Pavilion At London Travel Mart

Besides showcasing India's various tourism products, this year, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and the Statue of Unity are also being promoted and publicized.

IANS

Updated:November 6, 2019, 3:51 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Turban-tying, Yoga And Other Activities At India Pavilion At London Travel Mart
Image for representation. (Image: Facebook)

The Ministry of Tourism is participating in the three-day World Travel Market (WTM) in London with its pavilion featuring a number of activities, like yoga demonstration, henna application, food tasting, turban tying and saree tying.

The India pavilion, at the November 4-6 WTM, has as its theme 'Incredible India - Find the Incredible India'. A total of 32 stakeholders, including state governments, Union Territory administrations, Air India, IRCTC, hotels, wellness resorts and tour operators are participating as co-exhibitors, according to a statement.

Besides, showcasing India's various tourism products, this year, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and the Statue of Unity are also being promoted and publicized at the India Pavilion.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism Yogendra Tripathi is leading the official delegation, which includes Additional Director General (Tourism) Rupinder Brar. The India Pavilion was inaugurated on Monday by Secretary (Tourism) and Indian High Commissioner Ruchi Ghanashyam.

The WTM is one of the must-attend business-to-business exhibitions for the travel and tourism industry. In the last four decades, the WTM has grown into the world's largest exhibition attracting over 5,000 exhibitors from 182 countries and more than 51,000 participants.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram