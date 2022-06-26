Turmeric Benefits for Skin and Strong Immunity

We all are well aware of the medical benefits that turmeric offers. Turmeric has been used for its healing properties for over 4000 years. Apart from treating wounds, cold and fever, turmeric is known to be beneficial for the skin as well.

As per the Hindustan Times reports, a cosmetic surgeon and wellness expert, Geeta Grewal explained that turmeric can help in improving skin. It reduces sunspots, helps a person attain an even skin tone, improves skin texture, etc.

“Skin benefits from turmeric are many as it helps to get even skin tone, improves skin texture, decreases sunspots, has photoprotective properties and decreases skin collagen breakdown. Anti-inflammatory qualities of turmeric help to calm skin antibacterial properties helps to contain bacterial infections but in a few cases, direct turmeric application can cause an allergic reaction so it’s advisable to do a test patch on the forearm before you use it directly on the face,” she said.

Here are some of the benefits of turmeric for the skin:

Antioxidants present in turmeric can help in reducing signs of ageing Good for acne-prone skin Helps in dealing with dull skin and provides a natural glow to your face Helps in removing stubborn dark circles Decreases any signs of dark spots and other kinds of hyperpigmentation Removes sun tan Improves the texture of the skin Helps in obtaining an even skin tone

Turmeric is rich in antioxidants which are extremely beneficial for the skin. If you’re someone who is facing the issues listed above, it’s finally time to get rid of your skin problems.

Not only this but turmeric (haldi) can also be used in a few summer drinks that will keep you refreshed and energised throughout the day. Ginger-Turmeric Smoothie, Turmeric-Fruits Drink, and Orange-Turmeric Smoothie are some of the beverages you can try out this summer.

