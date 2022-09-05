CHANGE LANGUAGE
Turn Body Shaming Into Body Positivity With These Helpful Tips
Turn Body Shaming Into Body Positivity With These Helpful Tips

Last Updated: September 05, 2022, 14:52 IST

Always remind yourself that your body size and shape cannot define your worth. (Source: Shutterstock)

Body shaming can have a major toll on your mental health and therefore it is important to understand that acceptance and self-love is key.

Achieving a ‘perfect body’ to look good is deeply ingrained in our minds. Whether it is to have a ‘bikini body’ or to lose weight, there is societal pressure to look a certain way. Even celebrities are, at times, criticised and trolled for putting on weight.

Body shaming can have adverse effects which can lead a person who is being subjected to shame to have eating disorders, excessive exercising, anxiety, depression, stress, etc.

Turn body shaming into body positivity with these tips –

1. Stop shaming yourself and develop self-compassion
2. Wear the clothes of your choice. At first, it may seem awkward, but slowly you will get used to it.
3. Replace negative self-talk by focusing on the things you like about your body, using positive affirmations, and refraining from the use of negative body comments for someone else.
4. Indulge in self-care and physical activities, go for a walk, and practice yoga and mindfulness.
5. Ensure mindful eating. Focus on eating a nutritious diet and once in a while indulge in foods that you enjoy.
6. Let go of the ‘ideal body’ notion. Instead, accept your body shape and size the way it is. Focus on staying healthy and fit.
7. Remind yourself that your body size and shape do not define your worth.

Body positivity is a continuous journey of accepting yourself and realizing your worth. It requires constant patience and practice to unlearn the years of values and beliefs passed down to you. Body positivity is taking control of your own body, changing your perspective, and accepting yourself for who you are.

