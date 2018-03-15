Turn Pregnancy Woes On Its Head with Fashionable Maternity Wear

If you're pregnant and can't find the right clothes to fit in, make sure you are looking at the right platforms and for fashionable yet comfortable options.Here are some tips suggested by femalefirst.co.uk:Most shops are too small to stock a maternity section, so you have no choice but to go online.Many ladies give birth and put their old maternity clothes online, so it's worth having a look on there if you have a limited clothing budget. If there is nothing at the time you look, you can always save the search and it will flag up when someone sells something in your size.If you want to be at your most comfortable, leggings win every time. You can pair almost any long top with leggings and they provide space for your bump to grow and ease for you. If your existing leggings get a bit tight, simply buy the next size up to give you some more breathing space. Even if you aren't tall, opting for the ‘long' leggings rather than ‘regular' will give you that extra length to go over your bump.f you are going to be at your biggest during the summer months, beachwear can be a great place to start looking for tops. This is the time of year when cover-ups are in most of the shops and they generally go up to an XL. The shape is exactly what a pregnant woman needs - an elasticated, under the bust waist so the material around your tummy is loose and they are long too so they will reach just above the knee.Like tunics, maxi dresses are naturally shaped to mould to a pregnant belly. Whether you opt for sleeveless or not, it will fit snugly around the bust and the elasticated waistband means no digging in, while the rest of the dress hangs beautifully over your bump and drops to the floor.Maternity tights are fairly easy to come by too.Swing tops, like tunics, are designed to flair out just under the bust so if your go-to style is tops with leggings or tops with trousers as opposed to dresses and skirts, you don't have to compromise just because you are pregnant.