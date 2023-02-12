Sex may permeate our popular culture, but conversations about it are still associated with stigma and shame in Indian households. As a result, most individuals dealing with sexual health issues or trying to find information about sex often resort to unverified online sources or follow the unscientific advice of their friends.

To address the widespread misinformation about sex, News18.com is running this weekly sex column, titled ‘Let’s Talk Sex’. We hope to initiate conversations about sex through this column and address sexual health issues with scientific insight and nuance.

In this article, we have got some tips for how to turn up the romance and make this Valentine’s Day one to remember.

It’s that time of year again where all we can think about is hearts, flowers, and, of course, S-E-X. Valentine’s Day can be a lot of fun, but it can also be a little bit difficult if your sex life has been a little bit stale. Whether you’re looking to spice things up in the bedroom or just want to enjoy a little more intimacy with your partner, we’ve got you covered. So read on and get ready to get excited!

Incorporate Sensual Rituals to Reconnect

It’s easy to get into a routine during sex and lose the excitement and passion that drew you to each other in the first place. But this Valentine’s Day, why not try incorporating some sensual rituals into your lovemaking?

It may be something as simple as lighting candles and taking a bath together before sex. Or perhaps you could try some massage oil to give each other a relaxing rubdown before getting down to business. You could even try some edible body paint or chocolate sauce to add a bit of flavour (literally) to your lovemaking.

The key is to reconnect with each other on a sensual level and let the lovemaking unfold from there. With a little bit of creativity, you can turn up the romance and add some excitement back into your sex life.

Make a Sex Playlist for Sexy Vibes

It’s time to get your groove on! A great way to set the mood for some lovin’ is to create a sex playlist. This can be anything from slow and sultry tracks to upbeat jams that get your heart racing. The key is to tailor it to your own preferences and create a vibe that’s just right for you and your partner.

Spice It Up with Kinky Experiments

It’s no secret that a little bit of spice in the bedroom can really rev up your sex life. Now is the time to get creative and let your imagination run wild. If you’re not sure where to start, here are a few kinky experiments to get you started:

• Roleplaying: Act out some of your dirtiest fantasies with your partner.

• Bondage: Tying each other up can be a fun way to explore dominance and submission.

• Sex toys: Add some new excitement to your sex life with vibrators, dildos, and other toys.

• Fetishes: Explore your wild side by indulging in some of your kinkiest fantasies.

Explore Bonding Exercises for a Deeper Connection

Love is often a complex emotion to navigate, so if you want to take your relationship to the next level this Valentine’s Day. Whether it’s through mutual massage or trying out therapeutic touch, physical intimacy helps build emotional intimacy.

Communication is key here — it’s important to be open and honest with your partner. Talk about what boundaries you both want to establish and agree on a safe word that either of you can use when needed.

This Valentine’s Day, why not set the mood for an intimate evening with some traditional massage techniques like Swedish massage or shiatsu? Or if you want to try something new and exciting, look into Tantric massage or Taoist Erotic Massage. These types of therapies are designed to help increase energy flow between partners and heighten sensations. Whatever type of exercise you choose, getting creative with how you connect through bodywork can be a great way to deepen your bond this Valentine’s Day.

Bring Back the Romance: Activities to Renew Love

Renewing the love in your relationship doesn’t have to be a difficult task. There are plenty of ways you can show your partner that you still care and are thinking about them, such as going on a romantic date, writing them a love letter, or doing something they’ve always wanted to do.

Whether you choose to go out for dinner or stay in and cook together, make sure you give each other your undivided attention and put your phones away. You can also consider dressing up, lighting some candles, playing some music, or using essential oils to add some extra romance.

If you want something more interactive, try playing board games or a couples trivia game that will get both of you laughing and engaged. As an alternative, why not plan an outdoor activity such as taking a long walk together and exploring the nearby city or nature? Doing something different can be just what your relationship needs for Valentine’s Day!

Get Out of the Bedroom: Try Different Locations

You can really add some spark to your sex life by trying different locations. It’s easy to get stuck in the same routine, but having sex in different places can be a great way to break out of your comfort zone and add some excitement.

The bathroom is always a good place to start. Is there anything hotter than having an impromptu shower together? Other great spots include the kitchen, living room or balcony. Be creative with the locations and think outside the box. You can also try some sexy props like feathers or body paint, or add a little extra stimulation with something like handcuffs or restraints.

Conclusion

So, this Valentine’s Day, why not try out a few of these creative ideas to help spice up your sex life? If you’re looking to really heat things up, why not add a little bit of role-playing to your repertoire? Or, if you’re looking for something a little bit more adventurous, why not give kink a try?

No matter what you decide to do, just make sure to have fun and be safe. And most importantly, enjoy yourself!

Prof (Dr) Saransh Jain is the winner of the Swasth Bharat Rattan Award and is a Certified and Licensed Sexologist by the American Board of Sexology. He is currently a Senior Consultant at Dr SK Jain’s Burlington Clinic in Lucknow. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

