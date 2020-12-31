Turn Your House Party Fab with These Fantastic Party Ideas

It has been such a long, unbelievably strenuous year with the pandemic pandemonium all around. In such a situation, we do understand how risky it would seem to venture out to hit clubs and chill. So, the best way to have a gala time without compromising on any bit of excitement is to throw a fun house party and hang out with your loved ones in your safe, cosy, warm nest.

Deck up your house with gorgeous flowers, scented candles, and get ready to welcome your guests to a ravishing party. Spread the holiday cheer or ring in the new year with these fantastic five house party ideas:

Plan for a dance-off: Having a party without a little dance is no party at all. Set up a dancing floor, jazz it up with some fun photos of your guests, have the soundtracks ready; just turn on the music and let everyone sway to the songs. Have a fun-filled, entertaining dance-off at your house party and create some lovely memories.

Decide a theme: Key to a vibrant party is the ambience. So, having a well-planned and coordinated party atmosphere will certainly earn you brownie points. Why not up your party glam by chalking out a theme for your party! How cool would that be! Invitees will inadvertently be looking forward to attending such a theme-based party with a lot of gusto. Set up your house ambience in such a way that it embodies the theme and fascinates the guests.

Karaoke set up: If you want to take your party fun quotient a notch higher, set up a karaoke. Your friends will love the vibe as they let their hair down grooving, singing, having a gala time. Kickstart the karaoke act with some of the popular songs.

Have some games planned: Jazz up your house party by introducing some games. You can play board games, charades, truth and dare, never have I ever- and have a raging house party for sure.

Movie/web series night: After everyone is partying, one might want to sit back and watch a movie. Get hold of a projector and enjoy a movie with your friends just the way you would in a movie theatre. Binge-watch your favourites- Bing bang theory, Friends, or any movie of your choice with some popcorn and chips.

Stay fabulous and relevant with these fun party ideas.