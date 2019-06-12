English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Turn Your Monotonous Office Wear Instantly into Party-ready Look
Here's a list of suggestions you need to covert your formals into a party-ready look:
Sonam Kapoor is PETA's person of the year.
Loading...
What if you realise that its 6 p.m. and you have a dinner date with your college friends? You need a quick and easy way to take your work look from formal to exceptional.
Dipti Tolani, designer and founder at Salt Attire (women's luxury brand for office wear), and Mahima Mendiratta, Design Head at Primo Knot (women's fashion brand) have some suggestions:
* You can wear a silk blouse tucked into a long skirt or a dress for the evening out. In the day, you can wear a blazer to work, if you want to conceal the glamour in your outfit. Make sure to take the blazer off when you're stepping out in the evening.
* A chunky piece of necklace on your solid coloured dress can completely transform your look and glam you up.
* Scarves are just bold and colourful. The contrast of your structured shift dress or skirt with the scarf will look effortlessly easy going and put together at the same time. Try a cool knit, a chic leopard pattern or pastel and light colour.
* Adding some serious volume to your dress will help to update your look. Ruffles in skirts and shirts portray feminine vibes with their flowy styles.
* A-line plisse (or pleated slightly unevenly) skirt with sequinned panels, seasonal print or asymmetric hem is perfect for your office look as well as evening parties. The plisse skirt is a very simple pull-on skirt with a dyed-to-match elastic waistband. Sharp lines define this season's must-have skirt. It can be ankle length with thigh-high splits and pleats both front and back.
* The unique selection of cutouts is fun and flirty without being too exposed. Cutouts in the necklines and waistlines are suitable for office wear to parties. Own the look in a daring and glamorous way.
* Every woman should have a pair of gorgeous heels that makes her feel more confident. Nude colour for your stilettos will make the outfit gorgeous and stylish for the evening.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Dipti Tolani, designer and founder at Salt Attire (women's luxury brand for office wear), and Mahima Mendiratta, Design Head at Primo Knot (women's fashion brand) have some suggestions:
* You can wear a silk blouse tucked into a long skirt or a dress for the evening out. In the day, you can wear a blazer to work, if you want to conceal the glamour in your outfit. Make sure to take the blazer off when you're stepping out in the evening.
* A chunky piece of necklace on your solid coloured dress can completely transform your look and glam you up.
* Scarves are just bold and colourful. The contrast of your structured shift dress or skirt with the scarf will look effortlessly easy going and put together at the same time. Try a cool knit, a chic leopard pattern or pastel and light colour.
* Adding some serious volume to your dress will help to update your look. Ruffles in skirts and shirts portray feminine vibes with their flowy styles.
* A-line plisse (or pleated slightly unevenly) skirt with sequinned panels, seasonal print or asymmetric hem is perfect for your office look as well as evening parties. The plisse skirt is a very simple pull-on skirt with a dyed-to-match elastic waistband. Sharp lines define this season's must-have skirt. It can be ankle length with thigh-high splits and pleats both front and back.
* The unique selection of cutouts is fun and flirty without being too exposed. Cutouts in the necklines and waistlines are suitable for office wear to parties. Own the look in a daring and glamorous way.
* Every woman should have a pair of gorgeous heels that makes her feel more confident. Nude colour for your stilettos will make the outfit gorgeous and stylish for the evening.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan's Sister Sunaina Says She is in a 'Living Hell' Because of Family Issues
- Kushal Tandon and Ridhima Pandit Deny Relationship Rumors, Say They are Just Good Friends
- Amitabh Bachchan’s Old Mercedes-Benz S-Class Put up for Sale at OLX for Rs 9.99 Lakh
- Xiaomi Mi Band 4 With Coloured AMOLED Display Announced: Price, Features, and More
- Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka | We Put Men on the Moon, Why Can't We Have Reserve Days: Rhodes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results