Tushar Tyagi’s Saving Chintu Effectively Brings Up LGBTQ Issues

Director Tushar Tyagi’s short film Saving Chintu brings up the themes of same sex relationships, adopting a child and HIV quite effectively. With actors like Adil Hussain, Dipannita Sharma and Sachin Bhatt adding dimensions to the film, Saving Chintu has an engrossing and flavourful run time.

Tyagi is confident that Saving Chintu would work as a conversation starter. He said, “There are a lot of people who don’t realise these issues and so many of them don’t even acknowledge the community as a whole, let alone realising their problems. When these films go viral in film festivals, suddenly they are in the limelight, they have people talking. It definitely starts the conversation and conversations of today will lead to hopeful inclusiveness tomorrow.”

A happy ending works for Tyagi. He said, “It is inspired by true events where I've merged two real-life stories but I chose to keep the happy ending, because I wanted to make a film full of hope. I wanted to make a film that people sit with for a moment even after the film is finished and I also wanted the film to be a source of hope to a lot of people from the community.”

Tyagi sounds hopeful about the film’s Oscar campaign. He said, “We are actually all set to start our Oscar campaign. Our film has been picked up by an LA based company. In last some years, live action short winners have been through them, so we are really looking forward to it.”