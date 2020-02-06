Tusshar Kapoor Lauds Fellow Single Parents Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor
Tusshar Kapoor dedicated an adorable picture for single parents, Ekta Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar, on Instagram. In the picture, Tusshar can be seen posing for the lens along with Karan and his sister Ekta.
The trio’s snap is from Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi’s grand birthday bash held on February 5. "Single parents Club... we broke barriers," he captioned the photo.
Tusshar welcomed his son Laksshya by means of surrogacy in 2016. His sister Ekta opted for surrogacy as well for her son Ravie, who was born in January 2019.
Earlier, in an interview with IANS, Tusshar had spoken about his choice to become a single parent, "At around 37, I started feeling paternal instincts for my pets. I also wondered then how would it feel like to hold your child? I wanted to be a father and I wanted to start a family, so I did it."
Roohi and Yash's birthday party was attended by close pals of Karan including, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Farah Khan, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, among others.
On work front, Tusshar was last seen in web series Booo…Sabki Phategi. The project also featured Mallika Sherawat, Krushna Abhishek, Sanjay Mishra, Kiku Sharda and Shweta Gulati.
