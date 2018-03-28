English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tusshar Kapoor to Share Parenting Skills On '9 Months'
Tusshar's guide to parenting that will cover aspects of the first year of a newborn.
File photo
Actor Tusshar Kapoor, who has a son via IVF and surrogacy, will be sharing parenting skills and more on the web series "9 Months". Tushhar, who is single, announced the arrival of his son in June, through IVF and surrogacy. The IVF treatment was led by Firuza Parikh, Director of IVF and Genetics at the Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre.
The actor will appear on the second season of the series, which was launched on the news portal Firstpost on Tuesday, read a statement.
"9 Months" is a comprehensive guide to parenting and will cover aspects of the first year of a newborn.
Besides Tusshar, the second season will also see guest appearances by actors Amrita Raichand along with Aditya Tiwari. The celebrities will share their personal experiences with paediatricians, psychologists and dieticians, answering everything a new parent is curious to know.
