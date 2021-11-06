Tusshar Kapoor Turns Beast Mode on in Gym Video: Watch

An ardent fitness junkie, Tusshar Kapoor is a true inspiration. His rigorous workout sessions in the gym or outside can motivate anyone to start exercising. The actor has been setting major goals, leading by example. Tusshar also believes in ringing the weekend just right. Last weekend, the star added another inspiring video to his gym diaries. Like other snippets, this one will also move fans to take up workouts more seriously. Tusshar is seen performing battle rope workouts, which has multiple health benefits. They help in shaping the muscles, shedding extra fat and increasing the mobility of the body.

Watch Tusshar sweat out in the gym here:

In a “just another day” video shared by Tusshar in April, he totally nailed a difficult exercise. This is helpful in enhancing flexibility and building stamina.

No, he does not skip gymming on Sunday. Tusshar believes in integrating different forms of exercises in his regimen to beat the monotony and likes to experiment with different forms of equipment to sustain the flow.

It is over two decades since he debuted in Bollywood with Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, co-starring Kareena Kapoor. Most popular for his work in Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal franchise, Tusshar will next be seen in a murder mystery film titled Maarich.

Tusshar welcomed his son Laksshya via surrogacy in 2016, The actor, 44, has been raising the now five-year-old boy as a single parent. In an interview, when asked if he would consider a partner in this journey of parenting, he said, “Never, ever. Because I wouldn’t have done this process of becoming a single parent if I had any doubts about it. I will not share my son with anybody in the world right now and never in the future also.”

