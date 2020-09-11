Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

TV Actress Sheen Dass 8 Eight Kilos of Lockdown Weight

Sheen Dass reveals she had to follow a strict diet after the shot resumed to shed the extra weight she gained during the lockdown.

IANS

Updated:September 11, 2020, 12:28 PM IST
TV Actress Sheen Dass 8 Eight Kilos of Lockdown Weight
Credits- Instagram

Actress Sheen Dass has lost almost eight kilos for her role in a new TV show, Indiawaali Maa. "During lockdown, I have piled on extra weight by staying at home and eating all the delicacies that my mother and I cooked. But when I was told about the resuming of shoot, I followed a strict diet and started eating healthy. The outcome is I have shed at least eight kilos over the past few weeks. I have been jogging a lot and waking up early in the morning to work on my physical strengths," Sheen shared.

She is currently seen as Chinamma on the show. "I am dedicated to my work and lucky enough to get the opportunity to don the role of Chinamma, who is an independent and carefree girl and has a US lifestyle. I am really looking forward to the viewers' opinions," she added.

The show also features Suchitra Trivedi and Akshay Mhatre. Prior to this, Sheen was paired with Akshay in the TV show Piyaa Albela.

"Indiawaali Maa" airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

