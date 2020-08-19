Twinkle Khanna Gives a Glimpse of Her Bookworm Self
Twinkle Khanna gives a sneak peek into her bookworm life along with daughter Nitara and son Aarav.
Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna is happy with her bookworm life along with daughter Nitara, and she gave us a sneak peek on Instagram. On Tuesday, the author posted a picture the mother and daughter duo are seen deeply immersed in reading.
"The little one and I read together, while the teenager who is also meant to have his nose in a book, takes pictures instead! #bookwormlife," she captioned the image.
The teenager she mentioned was her son Aarav.
Earlier, Twinkle took to Instagram to share her way of finding peace, and that is thread therapy.
"Moving hands still the mind and my Mumbai ‘Tai' livens up an old white shirt. #ThreadTherapy #HoopGirl," she shared while sharing her work of embroidery on a white shirt.
Twinkle's novel 'Pyjamas Are Forgiving' won the Popular Best Fiction Award in the 17th edition of Crossword Book Awards held in Mumbai earlier this year. The popular awards category for both fiction and non-fiction had nominees like Raghuram Rajan, Shashi Tharoor, Amish Tripathi and Durjoy Dutta.
Twinkle and her actor husband Akshay Kumar, along with their children, are currently in the UK. Akshay will shoot for the first international schedule of the upcoming film 'BellBottom' in Glasgow, Scotland, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Inspired by true events, the film is set in the 1980s.
