Twinkle Khanna Remembers Her Grandmother on Eid-ul-Fitr

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr 2020, Twinkle Khanna has shared a memory of the festival, remembering her ‘nani’ (maternal grandmother).

Sharing a photo of the food spread on her table, Twinkle expressed how Eid meant biryani for the majority of the people, but for her, it was about the Khichda that her nani made.

In her heartfelt post, the Pyjamas Are Forgiving author, said, “We rarely made biryani on Eid. Our treat was always Nani’s delicious Kichda and decorated envelopes with our Eidi. This year, our hearts and our table have too many empty spaces without her to fill it all up. #eidmubarak (sic)."

Twinkle’s grandmother Betty Kapadia passed away in November last year at the age of 80. Back then, Twinkle had shared a picture of herself with her maternal grandmother. The duo can be seen knitting. She had captioned the photo with a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, other celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor and among others have extended their wishes on the occasion of Eid 2020.

In a tweet, Priyanka wrote, “#EidMubarak to everyone celebrating around the world. I wish for you and your families strength, peace and happiness in these uncertain times (sic)."

#EidMubarak to everyone celebrating around the world. I wish for you and your families strength, peace and happiness in these uncertain times. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 24, 2020

Sonam Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan also wished their Insta fam with stunning pictures of themselves on the pious occasion. Take a look at their posts

