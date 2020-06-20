Twinkle Khanna Shares Relationship Advice with a Sweet Pic

Twinkle Khanna, on Friday, shared a heartwarming post with a beautiful note. The 46-year-old former actress posted a love-filled image. In the picture taken from a back, Twinkle is seen seated with actor husband Akshay Kumar as the couple enjoys the view of the beach.

In the caption of her post, Twinkle Khanna shared a bit of valuable relationship advice, “Love in any relationship, family or an intimate friendship, is only about putting the other person’s needs ahead of your own, and that, my friend, is just as simple and as complex as you make it”.

Twinkle and Akshay are blessed with a son, Aarav and daughter Nitara. Twinkle is a popular columnist and has penned eminent novels namely, Pyjamas Are Forgiving, Mrs Funnybones and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad. Apart from writing, she is also a producer and an interior designer. She runs a digital content establishment called Tweak India.

Meanwhile, the release of Akshay’s upcoming film Sooryavanshi has been postponed. The film directed by Rohit Shetty will star Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. The shooting of his upcoming comedy horror film, Laxmmi Bomb has been concluded.

He has also signed the historical drama, Prithviraj directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The film will see former Miss World, Manushi Chillar step into the world of Bollywood. The project will release this Diwali. Apart from this, Akshay will star in Raanjhanaa maker Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re alongside Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.

