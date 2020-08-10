Take the pledge to vote

Twinkle Khanna Takes up 'Thread Therapy' to Find Peace

Twinkle Khanna has taken up embroidery to keep her mind at peace and she shared photos of her latest work on Instagram.

News18.com

August 10, 2020
Author-producer and former actress Twinkle Khanna feels that moving hands can still the mind. Twinkle took to Instagram to share her way of finding peace, and that is thread therapy.

"Moving hands still the mind and my Mumbai 'Tai' livens up an old white shirt. #ThreadTherapy #HoopGirl," she shared while sharing her work of embroidery on a white shirt.

Earlier, on July 26, she shared a video of herself doing embroidery.

She wrote, "While growing up in my Grandmother's house, we all learnt to paint, sew and knit. After twenty years I am trying my hand at embroidery again, struggling but trying. I can still hear my Nani's voice echoing in my head, 'Tina, don't do untidy work'."

Meanwhile, Twinkle, alongwith her actor husband Akshay Kumar and children, are in the UK. Akshay will shoot for the first international schedule of the upcoming film BellBottom in Glasgow, Scotland, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Inspired by true events, the film is set in the 1980s, and the story is about one of India's forgotten heroes. Director Ranjit M. Tewari will helm the project.

