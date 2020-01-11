Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Twinkle Khanna Wants a Peek Inside Akshay Kumar, Malaika Arora, Sonali Bendre’s ‘Dabba’

Twinkle Khanna nominated Akshay Kumar, Malaika Arora and Sonali Bendre for ‘What is in your Dabba’ challenge. Read below to know more.

Trending Desk

January 11, 2020, 7:13 PM IST
Actress-turned-author, Twinkle Khanna’s wit and humour are often regarded as her superlative traits.

She is a popular columnist and has penned eminent novels namely, Pyjamas Are Forgiving, Mrs Funnybones and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad.

Twinkle is known to maintain a healthy lifestyle and promotes the importance of indulging in healthy treats every now and then.

In her recent Instagram post, the author shared a picture of herself clad in a white tee, gorging on beetroot tikkis.

The caption reads,“I may occasionally be a ‘VADA PAV-ERED’ girl but I also carry some healthy treats in my dabba like these yummy beetroot tikkis! I am also nominating @akshaykumar @malaikaaroraofficial and @iamsonalibendre to let me have a peek inside their dabbas. I’d love to know your favourite healthy treats.”

The gorgeous writer brings back memories from school as she desires to peek inside Akshay Kumar, Malaika Arora and Sonali Bendre’s “dabba”.

On January 9, she posted a lovely picture, featuring her new bookshelf, which she received as a birthday present. Sharing the photo, Twinkle wrote, "A special birthday present finds its way into my heart and within my bookshelf. Now I suppose I have to learn to write books the old fashioned way."

Apart from producing films and writing, Twinkle also has a passion for designing. In 2002, she opened her interior design store in Mumbai called The White Window.

She takes multi-tasking to another level with her digital content establishment, Tweak India launched recently. It’s a platform for open conversations and engagement in meaningful debate.

