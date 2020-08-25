Twinkle Khanna Gets to Live Every Potterhead's Dream in Latest Outing, See Pic
Twinkle Khanna and kids have accompanied Akshay Kumar to the UK and she recently visited the iconic Elephant House in Edinburgh.
Twinkle Khanna in Edinburgh
Actress and writer Twinkle Khanna accompanied her husband Akshay Kumar to the UK for work recently. The author gave a glimpse of the iconic 'The Elephant House' in Edinburgh she walked past. In the picture she posted to Instagram, Twinkle is seen smiling ear to ear as she poses against the famous café that claims to be the "birthplace" of Harry Potter.
She wrote a lengthy note in the caption accompanying the post, dedicated to Potterheads. Twinkle wrote, "The sheer delight of spotting The Elephant House where Rowling (author JK Rowling) would sit to write about her little wizard, Harry Potter.” Adding to the same, Twinkle mentioned that J K Rowling disputes that the cafe is the ‘birthplace’ and rightfully so.
Twinkle shed light about the "birthplace" of a book and wrote, "The birthplace of every book is only within our hearts. We carry it as we walk down streets, brush our teeth, gulp down scrambled eggs, fight with our husbands and children”
She further directed the focus to the place mentioning how it is 'isolated from the chaos of living'. She called the place a refuge that stays isolated from the chaos of living. Twinkle mentioned that “nothing else matters except processing both loss and joy into material.”
Read her detailed post by Twinkle here:
The sheer delight of spotting The Elephant House where Rowling would sit to write about her little wizard, Harry Potter. She disputes the fact that this is the ‘birthplace’ and rightfully so. The birthplace of every book is only within our hearts. We carry it as we walk down streets, brush our teeth, gulp down scrambled eggs, fight with our husbands and children; this place of refuge that is isolated from the chaos of living, where nothing else matters except processing both loss and joy into material. We carry it till we can put it down and are sometimes lucky enough to find a place like this, a bright-red makeshift desk with endless cups of coffee. #PotterHeads
Meanwhile, Akshay is in the UK to complete the shoot of his upcoming film, Bell Bottom, for which he has taken special permit.
