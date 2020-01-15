Twinkle Khanna's 'Pyjamas Are Forgiving' Bags Top Prize at Crossword Book Awards

The 17th edition of Crossword Book Awards was held in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, where Twinkle Khanna won the Popular Best Fiction Award for her novel ‘Pyjamas Are Forgiving,’ while Gaur Gopal Das took home the trophy for best book in the Non-fiction category for Life's Amazing Secrets: How to Find Balance and Purpose in Your Life.

The popular awards category for both fiction and non-fiction had heavyweight nominees like Raghuram Rajan, Shashi Tharoor, Amish Tripathi and Durjoy Dutta vying for the top prizes.

Accepting the award for popular fiction, Twinkle Khanna said, “I'd like to say that writers need to have an inflated sense of self-worth to feel that their work is worthy of someone else's attention and then look at their work objectively. Listen to yourself, create your suggestions and incorporate them."

In her acceptance speech, the actress-turned-author also thanked Sarita Tanwar, Neelam Raaj and Chikki sarkar for making her book 'award-winning'.

Khanna's book, ‘Pyjamas Are Forgiving’ is about a woman named Anshu, who has difficulty sleeping and therefore checks herself into a spa in Kerala, where such disorders are treated. But she is in for a rude shock when she finds her ex-husband and his younger wife there, and suddenly several unsettling, repressed feelings begin to rush back.

The book contains Khanna's signature self-deprecating, wry sense of humour, and tells the story with a deep insight into human nature.

For his perceptive and analytical portrait of music composer AR Rahman, Krishna Trilok was handed the trophy in the Biography category for Notes of a Dream: The Authorized Biography of AR Rahman.

The jury award for Best Fiction went to The Far Field by Madhuri Vijay, and Shanta Gokhale won the trophy in Non-fiction category for her book One Foot on the Ground: A Life Told Through the Body.

Richa Jha (Author, Editor) and Sumanta Dey (Illustrator) won for their children's book MachherJhol: Fish Curry in the jury category, while Sudha Murty won for her children's book The Upside-Down King: Unusual Tales About Rama and Krishna in the popular awards category.

Jayasree Kalathil and N Prabhakaran bagged the best book in the Indian Language Translation category for Diary of a Malayali Madman.

The jury of Crossword Book Awards comprised of a twelve-member team that included author Janice Pariat, literary critic Somak Ghoshal, culture editor Vivek Tejuja, writer and blogger Meenakshi Reddy Madhavan and Rohan Narayana Murty, founder of Murty Classical Library. Talking about this year's awards, The Director of Crossword Book Awards, Hemali Sodhi said, “It has been a great year for Indian writing in English, and this year’s Crossword Book Awards reflect this richness and diversity.”

