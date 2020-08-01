Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
2-min read

Twitter Trends Gigi Hadid After She Shares Photo with ‘Baby Daddy’ Zayn Malik

Fans started expressing their elation via their favorite platform: Twitter, "Gigi," instantly became a trending topic on the social media network.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 1, 2020, 12:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Twitter Trends Gigi Hadid After She Shares Photo with ‘Baby Daddy’ Zayn Malik
Fans started expressing their elation via their favorite platform: Twitter, "Gigi," instantly became a trending topic on the social media network.

The world knows American model Gigi Hadid is expecting her first child with her partner, former One Direction member, Zayn Malik. The news which became public in the month of April had already seen millions of fans fluttering with excitement.

If you think that’s that, you are highly mistaken as the couple, also known by their fan-anointed moniker ‘Zigi’, sent the world in a tizzy as a supremely romantic photo made its way online. After weeks of keeping a low-profile on social media, the 25-year-old mom-to-be has added a post dedicated to the father of the baby which is due sometime in September to her Instagram timeline.

The picture uploaded on the photo-sharing platform not more than a few hours ago, shows the soon-to parents sharing a passionate kiss. Now, their fans are crying with joy as they feel the couple’s image is beyond precious and cute. The post collected over 20 million likes within 20 minutes of being made available online.

Fans started expressing their elation via their favorite platform: Twitter, "Gigi," instantly became a trending topic on the social media network.

Sharing a montage of various adorables pictures of Gigi and Zayn together, a user wrote, “You guys,I just wanted to say that gigi and zayn are the best couple ever,and they will be very excellent parents soon,I swear zigi is the best!!iloveyou both with all my heart”

A second shared a collection of pictures of the couple kissing and captioned,” Zayn and Gigi are the most precious couple ever”

Another Twitter user shared a collage of Gigi and Zayn’s photo and her story that said, Eid Mubarak. The caption reads, “My heart just skip a beat Congratulations babies @zaynmalik @GiGiHadid Iloveyou#ZAYN #Gigi”

Hailey Bieber, Kacey Musgraves, Poppy Delevingne, Prabal Gurung and Alana Hadid were among the first few to send lots of love in the comments.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

FuelPrice
  • Mumbai
  • Faridabad
  • Ghaziabad
  • Gulbarga
  • Guntur
  • Gurgaon
  • Guwahati
  • Hyderabad
  • Indore
  • Jabalpur
  • Jaipur
  • Jamshedpur
  • Jodhpur
  • Kanpur
  • Kolkata
  • Kota
  • Kozhikode
  • Lucknow
  • Ludhiana
  • Madurai
  • Mysore
  • Nagpur
  • Noida
  • Patna
  • Pune
  • Raipur
  • Ranchi
  • Shimla
  • Surat
  • Thrissur
  • Trichy
  • Thiruvananthapuram
  • Udaipur
  • Vadodara
  • Visakhapatnam
  • Warangal
  • Andhra pradesh
  • Assam
  • Bihar
  • Chhattisgarh
  • Gujarat
  • Haryana
  • Himachal pradesh
  • Jammu and kashmir
  • Jharkhand
  • Karnataka
  • Kerala
  • Madhya pradesh
  • Maharashtra
  • Odisha
  • Punjab
  • Rajasthan
  • Tamil nadu
  • Telangana
  • Uttar pradesh
  • Uttarakhand
  • West bengal
  • FUEL TYPE PRICE CHANGE
  • Petrol 87.19/L + 0.05
  • Diesel 80.11/L + 0.05
Price AS ON 02 August 2020 Powered By

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading