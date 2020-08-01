Twitter Trends Gigi Hadid After She Shares Photo with ‘Baby Daddy’ Zayn Malik

The world knows American model Gigi Hadid is expecting her first child with her partner, former One Direction member, Zayn Malik. The news which became public in the month of April had already seen millions of fans fluttering with excitement.

If you think that’s that, you are highly mistaken as the couple, also known by their fan-anointed moniker ‘Zigi’, sent the world in a tizzy as a supremely romantic photo made its way online. After weeks of keeping a low-profile on social media, the 25-year-old mom-to-be has added a post dedicated to the father of the baby which is due sometime in September to her Instagram timeline.

The picture uploaded on the photo-sharing platform not more than a few hours ago, shows the soon-to parents sharing a passionate kiss. Now, their fans are crying with joy as they feel the couple’s image is beyond precious and cute. The post collected over 20 million likes within 20 minutes of being made available online.

Fans started expressing their elation via their favorite platform: Twitter, "Gigi," instantly became a trending topic on the social media network.

Sharing a montage of various adorables pictures of Gigi and Zayn together, a user wrote, “You guys,I just wanted to say that gigi and zayn are the best couple ever,and they will be very excellent parents soon,I swear zigi is the best!!iloveyou both with all my heart”

A second shared a collection of pictures of the couple kissing and captioned,” Zayn and Gigi are the most precious couple ever”

Another Twitter user shared a collage of Gigi and Zayn’s photo and her story that said, Eid Mubarak. The caption reads, “My heart just skip a beat Congratulations babies @zaynmalik @GiGiHadid Iloveyou#ZAYN #Gigi”

Hailey Bieber, Kacey Musgraves, Poppy Delevingne, Prabal Gurung and Alana Hadid were among the first few to send lots of love in the comments.