Tyramine: What is it? Know About the Pros and Cons of its Consumption

Tyramine is an amino acid derived from tyrosine which is a non-essential amino acid made by the body. It’s a vital component for production of many essential chemicals in the brain. While it’s a naturally occurring amino acid, tyramine is also found in certain foods.

There are innumerable health benefits of tyramine:

Tyramine helps in secretion of dopamine, norepinephrine and epinephrine that help in regulating heart rate and blood pressure.

Tyramine helps with weight loss and hence it is popular amongst athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

Tyramine also helps in keeping the insulin levels under control leading to increased muscle atrophy. This helps athletes keep their muscles fit and lean.

While these benefits still need more research, there are also some side effects of Tyramine, and one should always monitor the quantity they intake at any given time. Aged foods and mature foods are tyramine rich. Packaged meat, sausages, fish, salami, poultry and mortadella are also very rich in tyramine. Vegans can find tyramine in soy sauce, soybean paste, and fermented tofu.

One can choose to eat these foods in case they want to reap the above-mentioned benefits. But people who are either intolerant to amino acids or take antidepressants should stay away from tyramine rich foods and tyramine supplements. Tyramine intolerance leads to heart palpitations, migraines, vomiting and nausea.

For such people to avoid tyramine, they need to change their diet plan and include foods that are rich in other nutrients with similar benefits. For example, protein rich food like legumes, nuts, dairy products and others such as breads, cooked and dry cereals. These foods make sure you don’t include too much tyramine in your diet as it could essentially backfire. Weight loss and lean muscles are possible through having a protein rich diet and regular exercise with a proper trainer who can help you achieve your goals.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.