UAE University Breaks Guinness World Record for Largest Mosaic Painting

As part of its celebration of the "Year of Zayed", the UAE University (UAEU) has broken the Guinness World Record for the largest mosaic painting, made of paper rolls.The painting, created by 532 students of the UAEU, depicted the logo of the "Year of Zayed" and was aimed at expressing the love and gratitude of the United Arab Emirates' citizens to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.The official UAEU page on twitter posted the video of the logo of the "Year of Zayed"The painting is 10 metres high and 3.125 metres wide. The students took seven months to complete it, using 276,800 paper rolls, according to the report on Monday.Professor Mohamed Albaili, Vice Chancellor of the UAEU, said the students sought through this initiative to highlight the role played by the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan in building the UAE, his determination to achieve success and his love for humanity.Dr Ateeq Almansoori, Associate Provost for Students' Affairs, said the students worked for a total of 3,420 hours to finish the 31.25-square metre work.