Udaipur-Ahmedabad Broad Gauge To Connect 8 Districts, Reduce Travel Time

The North-Western Railways is undertaking a rail project worth Rs 1700 crore to connect Rajasthan’s Udaipur and Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. Officials say that the necessary trials will be completed by the end of this month. The project will also be the first broad gauge train track between Udaipur and Ahmedabad.

The new track will reduce the travel time between the two cities from 10 hours to just 5. Officials said that for more than 8 km, the train will travel between the forested areas and will connect Kharwa to Jawar. The topography of the area is irregular and therefore creation of a smooth path will be a big challenge. The train will connect the districts of Banswara, Dungarpur, Chittorgarh, Pratapgarh, Bundi, Rajsamand, and Bhilwara.

A source close to the project said, “Udaipur – Ahmedabad train track is built with modern technology. The entire work has been done by machines.” This will be the state’s second-largest modern tunnel and that too 821 meters long. It is also proposed that the train track can be further extended to the districts of Jaipur, Ajmer, and Kota.

Every year, Udaipur, the city of lakes, is visited by some 10 lakh tourists and of them, 35% belong to Gujarat. The lack of train connectivity adversely affected the tourism of both states.

