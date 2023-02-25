CHANGE LANGUAGE
Udaipur Will Play Host to the Second Iteration of News18’s Widely Popular L’Aspiration Summit

By: Lifestyle Desk

Edited By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: February 25, 2023, 09:33 IST

Mumbai, India

The second L'Aspiration Summit will be hosted by News18 Network in Udaipur.

Former royal family members and prominent figures from the fashion industry will attend the event, which will take place on February 27, 2023

The second iteration of News18 Network’s L’Aspiration Summit, a singular event that analyses shifting lifestyles, aspirations, and luxury in the modern context, will be held in the royal city of lakes, Udaipur, following a very successful premiere. On February 27, the summit will take place in the renowned Fateh Prakash Palace in the city.

The country’s aspiring youth have suddenly changed and reinvented how luxury is viewed and consumed. The L’Aspiration Summit will include enlightening conversations on all trends forming and affecting the exclusive world of luxury in order to understand this always changing area. The summit will cover a wide range of topics, including consumer trends, new markets and customers, the effect of technology on luxury, and trends peculiar to India.

Maharaj Vikram Singh (Jaisalmer), Maharaj Daiwat Singh (Sirohi), Maharaj Ijyaraj Singh (Kota), Shri Pushpraj Singh (Rewa), Mohina Singh (Rewa), Mudrika Dhoka (Director - Chandra Group), Manya Singh (Former Miss India), and Shipra Khanna are just a few of the prominent members of royal families who will attend the glittering evening (Master Chef).

Sharing his thoughts on L’Aspiration Summit, Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO Hindi News, Network18 said, “We at News18 Network are extremely pleased to organize the second edition of L’Aspiration Summit and that too in a state that is synonymous with royalty and regal living, Rajasthan. The launch edition of this property in Chandigarh was a huge success and was very well-received across all sections of our viewers. We are confident about building further on that success with an event in Udaipur that will be bigger in both scale and stature.”

Watch this must-watch webcast of an evening of all things luxurious only on News18 Rajasthan at 5.00 pm on the 27th of February.

