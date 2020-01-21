UK Commemorative Coin Will Have 'Queen' on Both Sides
On one side of the commemorative coin there will be The Queen (Elizabeth) and the other side will have Queen, the rock band. This never happened before.
Brian May of Queen band
Britain’s Royal Mint has issued its first commemorative coin featuring a British rock group, in a tribute to the late Freddie Mercury and the three other band members of Queen.
“This is a ‘who would’ve thought it’ moment. Here we have a coin of the realm, a five-pound coin in fact, made by The Royal Mint, in the customary fashion,” said Queen lead guitarist Brian May in a video clip, holding a one ounce silver proof coin.
“On one side we have The Queen (Elizabeth), on the other side we have Queen. This never happened before,” he said.
All British coins and banknotes bear the head of the monarch.
The coin, released on Monday, features the band’s logo and instruments played by the Queen members: the Bechstein grand piano played by Freddie Mercury for “Bohemian Rhapsody”, May’s “Red Special” guitar, Roger Taylor’s Ludwig bass drum with an early-day Queen crest and John Deacon’s Fender Precision Bass.
The coin’s designer Chris Facey also paid tribute to “Bohemian Rhapsody”, the band’s most celebrated hit, with the keys of the piano on the coin pressed down for the opening notes of the song, The Royal Mint said in a press release.
See pics:
View this post on Instagram
The first band to feature on a UK coin marks the beginning of the music legends £5 coins released by the Royal Mint. What do you think of the design and will you order it? I am a massive Queen fan so having this coin in my collection is a must have! 🎤🎸🎶 #queen #coin #coins #coincollecting #coincollector #newcoin #£5coin #music #rockband #£5coin #theroyalmint #freddiemercury #brianmay #rogertaylor #adamdeacon #wewillrockyou #musiclegends #bohemianrhapsody #youtube #coinsandmoreuk #queencoin #ukcoins
View this post on Instagram
Four friends who rewrote the rules of rock. The first coin in our Music Legends Collection celebrates British rock royalty and global superstars - Queen! The first band to feature on a UK coin, click the link in our bio to add a special kind of magic to your collection. . . . @rogertaylorofficial @brianmayforreal @officialqueenmusic #Queen #BrianMay #RogerTaylor #Music #Coins #Band #Bands #CoinCollector #CoinCollecting #Numismatist #Numismatists #RockBand #RocknRoll #MusicLegends #TheRoyalMint #RoyalMint #Coin #Mint
