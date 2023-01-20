Ultimate List of New Goa Restaurants You Must Try

Goa is one of the best tourist destinations in the world. Goa’s soothing beaches, sumptuous seafood, legendary nightlife and parties, flea markets, majestic forts, and age-old churches make it an irresistible place for a holiday. While in Goa, you can chill on the beaches, adore the beautiful sunset, revel in the sound of waves striking the rocks, take ferry rides, participate in adventure sporting activities, and enjoy world-famous music festivals. However, no holiday is complete without eating good food. Goa offers multiple opportunities to try local delicacies and tantalise your taste buds.

If you are planning to visit Goa in the foreseeable future, then you must take note of these newly opened restaurants that are redefining Goa’s epic food scene.

1. Elaa Café, Anjuna

Chef Sandeep Sreedharan’s latest offering is the Elaa Café. Set in a garden at the boutique resort The Hammock, this café serves delicious vegan food. Goa’s cashew is seen in most of the dishes on the menu. The house-smoked mackerel poi and crunchy local sweet potato with umami-filled cashew cream are some of the must-try dishes here.

2. Yeti – The Himalayan Kitchen, Anjuna

If you crave some amazing pahadi food in Goa, then Yeti is the restaurant that you may want to visit. Yeti will soon open in Goa after successfully serving authentic Tibetan and Nepalese cuisine in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Kolkata.

3. Kiko Beach, Morjim

Delhi’s Kiko-Bā has emerged as the pioneer of Pan-Asian cuisine. Now tourists can relish some of the finest delicacies from Asian cuisine at the newly opened Kiko Beach. Located in Morjim, Kiko Beach offers a chic ambience and never-ending views of the open ocean along with sushi prepared from the freshest ingredients.

4. Izumi, Assagao

Izumi is run by model-turned-entrepreneur Carol Maria Gracias and her husband Samuel Ziza. Izumi’s indoor-outdoor setting is perfect to sip on a shiso negroni or the Miso & Peat, a whisky cocktail made by a technique called fat washing. This outstanding Japanese restaurant serves perhaps the best sushi in Goa.

5. Elephant & Co., Anjuna

Located in Anjuna, Elephant & Co. is the Goan outpost of the Pune gastropub. This friendly neighbourhood bar offers fascinating cocktails. One must definitely try their mushroom and cheese rissois, pork sausage fries, and herb-crusted kingfish with choriz risotto.

