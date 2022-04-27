Unable to Find Tofu at Local Store? Here’s an Easy Recipe to Make it at Home

If you are a fitness enthusiast and a vegan, you might be one of the people who have tofu in their meals instead of paneer. While many people find it easily in the supermarket, others may find it difficult to spot tofu at their local stores. If you are one of those people, don’t worry as this simple method can help you make protein-rich tofu at home with just two ingredients – chickpeas and water.

Here’s the process of making tofu at home:

Soak the chickpeas overnight after thoroughly washing with the help of a strainer under running water. Drain all the water and wash the chickpeas the next day. Add chickpeas with two cups of water in a blender and blend in batches until you have a smooth mixture. Strain the blended chickpeas through a muslin cloth into a bowl. Make a squeezable bag out of the muslin cloth with the mixture in it. Squeeze the blend well to strain it nicely. As the water drains slowly from the mixture, it takes some time to strain the blend. Take the strained blend and put it in a pot. Keep the pot on full flame and let the mixture boil. Once you see bubbles, lower the flame and cook the blend for another half n hour. The mixture will thicken with time. When it is thick enough, put off the flame and let the blend cool down for a while. Leave the mixture in a container for more than 2 hours idle. This will ensure that the mixture sits and the tofu sets properly.

Once the tofu is set, you can use it as and when required. It is as tasty as the tofu bought from a store and tofu is as versatile as cottage cheese. It can be used in dry and wet recipes depending on your mood and diet requirements. Chickpea is rich in protein and hence the tofu is a great source of protein to help you complete the daily protein requirement.

