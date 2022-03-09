Unable to Sleep at Night? Practice These Yoga Asanas to Doze Off Easily

Despite the tiring and stressful day at work or a hectic schedule at home with children, it could be hard to fall asleep at night. And the sleeplessness at night can drive you groggy the next morning. If you have tried it all—reading books, intense workout to make yourself tired or consuming a heavy meal and still you are unable to get deep sleep, then we have some tips. You don’t need to count sheep to fall asleep, but if you practice the below-mentioned asanas before sleeping or whenever you wake up in the middle of the night, then you can easily drift away to dreamland. Indeed, yoga is the answer for everything.

Adho Mukha Svanasana

While doing this you need to sit on your heels and slowly stretch your upper body to your front and then bend over to touch the floors with your hands. It will not just help you with your sleep, but also strengthen your bones and is also a weight-bearing exercise. It also prevents osteoporosis and increases the strength of your upper body.

Supta Baddha Konasana

In this, you need to fold your knees forward in a butterfly posture and pull your feet closer to your trunk, while bringing the soles of your feet together. Lower your knees to the outside, it should touch the ground. Then you should lie back and relax. This yoga pose also improves your blood circulation and also stimulates the heart.

Vajrasana with support

While doing this asana, you need to bend your knees and sit on it. And when you are doing that you need to keep your body straight. You should take the support of some towel or a soft bolster pillow. Vajrasana is also helpful in aiding in digestion, relieving or preventing constipation, and strengthening pelvic muscles.

Janu Shirsasana with support

In Janu Shirsasana, you need to touch one of your feet to the inside part of your thigh, and then you can use a chair as support to bend your back in an attempt to touch your knee. This pose also eases your tight hamstrings and calves, relieves stress, and calms your mind. This is also helpful during menstrual cramps.

