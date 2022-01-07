Understanding Child Abuse: Expert Explains Its Forms and Ways to Address it

It’s said that one in every four children has faced child abuse, and the number of cases has increased dramatically over the past few decades. And therefore, it’s all the more important for the parents to understand what child abuse is. If needed, child helpline 1098 or consultation with a professional can help too.

First, parents must know what child abuse is and not take it lightly or as a joke. Abuse can be identified by the physical-mental-emotional and psychological health of a child. Counsellor and trainer Uttam Sharma explained what kind of behaviours are considered abusive towards children so that parents can then take measures to prevent them.

What is Child Abuse?

Uttam Sharma points out that any behaviour that negatively affects the child’s mental or physical development/health is child abuse. Child abuse can also be physical torture or neglect. The most common types of child abuse are emotional, psychological, and sexual abuse. Sexual abuse includes inappropriate touching, grabbing, pressing, or molesting any part of a child, including their private parts.

Negligence Of Children

The negligence of children in India is a significant societal problem. Negligence of children means a lack of care for the well-being or safety of a child. It can also refer to situations where parents neglect their children because they are too busy or don’t have enough time for them. According to Uttam Sharma, negligence is also a type of child abuse as it affects their mental and physical health.

Emotional Abuse of Children

Many times, what we consider to be a joke can be an emotional abuse of the child. Children’s emotional abuse can happen anywhere from school (teachers) to home (parents). It is common for a child to feel scared and anxious when he or she witnesses emotional abuse from their parents. This can have a deep impact on the child’s mind for the rest of their life. Counselor Uttam Sharma says that sometimes the effects are so profound that they behave the same way with their younger ones.

Recognising Child Abuse

It is not that child abuse happens only with girls. It is a problem for both genders, which results in an experience of fear and helplessness. Due to stereotypical thinking, boys are told not to cry even if they are hurt, resulting in emotional trauma.

Counselor Uttam Sharma says even in well-off and highly-educated families, children can become victims of child abuse. Social class and financial status do not play a role in a child’s maltreatment. Even in wealthy and well-educated families, children become victims of child abuse. Exploitation doesn’t need to be done by someone unknown. Any such incidents can happen with children in their neighbourhood, tuition centres, bus stops, etc. Hence, if the parents become a little careful during such times, the identification can be made quickly, and the child can be taken out of it before it becomes too late.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.