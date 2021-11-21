Understanding the Difference Between Stress and Anxiety

The boundary separating stress and anxiety is thin. Anxiety and stress can both lead to serious mental and physical health problems. Both are emotional reactions and feelings, yet are different from each other though both can necessite professional assistance. It might be difficult to distinguish between stress and anxiety by looking externally.

With symptoms that might seem similar, it can be difficult to determine whether to focus on deep breathing and when to seek expert assistance.

Anxiety vs Stress

Stress is usually triggered by some external factors. The factors might be immediate, such as a job deadline or a disagreement with a loved one, or it can be long-term, such as not being able to work, prejudice, or chronic sickness. Stress causes both mental and physical symptoms, including irritation, rage, exhaustion, muscular pain, digestive problems and difficulties in sleeping.

The basic distinction is that, unlike stress, anxiety is frequently caused internally by excessive thoughts – judgments about the past, concerns about the future, and so on. Anxiety is characterised by persistent concerns that continue even in the absence of a stressor. It can cause issues that are remarkably comparable to stress: sleeplessness, trouble focusing, exhaustion, muscular tightness, and irritability.

When the stressors are removed, the stress usually disappears. Chronic stress, on the other hand, can lead to anxiety, therefore it’s critical to take efforts to decrease or eliminate stress whenever feasible. If you’re unsure whether you’re experiencing stress or anxiety, don’t put off seeing a doctor to receive the support you need.

Anxiety Disorder Treatment

Psychotherapy and medicine are the two basic treatments for anxiety, and many patients benefit from combining the two. Before considering medications, there are various lifestyle changes which can help in the management of anxiety. Daily exercise, proper sleep hygiene, a healthy diet, and abstaining from coffee and alcohol are among home treatments that can help reduce anxiety symptoms.

It is critical to understand how to handle stress and when to seek assistance. When stress no longer seems manageable and anxiety symptoms intrude into your everyday life, it’s time to consult a professional mental health practitioner.

