'Unfinished' Will Show the Human Side of Me, Says Priyanka Chopra on Her Memoir

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who recently finished her memoir Unfinished talked about the book and her journey to global stardom. In a recent interview, Priyanka said that the book will show people her 'human' side.

Talking to Bombay Times, Priyanka said, “The book will give you an insight into my journey, in my words... it’s sort of the ‘in-between interviews’ versions of my life, the public version versus my real story."

"Unfinished will show you the human side of me. My family, friends and team are the key people who have been a part of this journey with me,” she added.

Talking about her journey, she said,“I’m a small-town girl who had dreams and aspirations bigger than I was supposed to have. So, with my story, I hope the reader understands the resilience and grace under fire that is needed to chase their dreams.”

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in The White Tiger, the cinematic adaptation of Advind Adiga's novel of the same name. The film will also star Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav in pivotal roles. The film will stream of Netflix.

She will also be seen in Matrix 4 directed by Lana Wachowski. The film will see Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith reprising their roles. The film will release in 2021.