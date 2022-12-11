UNICEF Day 2022: History, Significance and Quotes to Share

UNICEF Day is commemorated on December 11, every year. UNICEF is an acronym for the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, an organisation established in 1946. Its primary purpose is to provide humanitarian aid to children around the globe. While the fund was originally meant to be a relief fund to help children after World War II, it later became a permanent organisation in 1953. UNICEF Day is marked to raise awareness about the condition of children around the globe and how their well-being can be ensured. Read on to find more:

UNICEF Day: History

In the aftermath of World War II, the United Nations established the International Children’s Emergency Fund. The aim was to help people whose lives and futures were at risk. It did not matter what role they played during the war. Its focus was to provide supplies, and assistance and also improve the welfare of children. This included their health, nutrition, education and general welfare.

The United Nations General Assembly announced this day for the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) in 1946.

In 1953, the organisation became a permanent agency of the United Nations. While “International” and “Emergency” were dropped from the official name, the acronym remained the same.

UNICEF Day: Significance

UNICEF Day is marked to raise awareness about how people can get involved in helping a child in need. It is a reminder to people about the importance of children for the future of our world, as well as our duty to make the world a better place for them.

The day also aims to raise awareness about the issues on a global level that have made the lives of children difficult. This includes a lack of food, clean water, education, health, and so on. UNICEF Day is a reminder to take on these challenges and how we can tackle them.

UNICEF Day: Quotes

“Helping a child today will help prevent a broken adult tomorrow.” ― Kathleen UNICEF Day: Significance “History will judge us by the difference we make in the everyday lives of children.” ― Nelson Mandela “It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men.” — Frederick Douglass “If we nurture the dreams of children, the world will be blessed. If we destroy them, the world is doomed!” ― Wess Stafford “Poverty is a very complicated issue, but feeding a child isn’t.” — Jeff Bridges “Even if people are still very young, they shouldn’t be prevented from saying what they think.” — Anne Frank “Old men can make war, but it is children who will make history.” — Ray Merritt “Children are the hands by which we take hold of heaven.” — Henry Ward Beecher “Children are our most valuable resource.” — Herbert Hoover “The soul is healed by being with children.” — Fyodor Dostoyevsky

