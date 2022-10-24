United Nations Day 2022: All You Need to Know About the UN

UNITED NATIONS DAY 2022: In 1945, 50 governments gathered to draft the UN Charter. October 24 commemorates the United Nations Day. It is a reflection on the impact the United Nations has had around the globe in the past decades. They have struggled and accomplished great feats to uphold peace, protect human rights, and play a key role in bringing international justice.

The UN has also helped nations make economic and social progress. This annual day celebrates the efforts of the UN and seeks to raise public awareness about the global issues still present in our world. Here is everything you need to know about the day:

What is the UN?

The United Nations is an international organization founded in 1945. At present, there are 193 Member States. The UN is guided by the purposes and principles contained in its founding Charter which was signed in 1945. The United Nations Day commemorates the signing of that charter. According to their official website, the United Nations is “One place where the world’s nations can gather together, discuss common problems, and find shared solutions.”

United Nations Day: History

After the catastrophic destruction in World War II, the United Nations was established to prevent any future wars with such debilitating effects. On April 25, 50 governments gathered in San Francisco to begin drafting the UN Charter. It was then adopted on June 25th and officially came into effect on October 24th.

While it was in 1945 that the Charter was signed, United Nations Day on October 24th was named an official holiday in 1948.

In 1971, the United Nations General Assembly recommended that all countries that are a part of the UN should recognize the United Nations Day as a public holiday. However, it was not until Post Cold War, in 1991, that the Security Council resolutions more than doubled in number and the peacekeeping budget grew.

In the 1990s, the UN faced multiple crises with its new members, Somalia, Haiti, Mozambique, and Yugoslavia. A 2005 study by RAND corporation found that the United Nations has been successful in two-third of their peacekeeping efforts around the globe.

United Nations Day: Significance

The United Nations has helped raise awareness and eradicate many problems faced by individuals around the world. Whether it is their mission to end world hunger, their steps to eliminate polio, or even raising voices for the rights of women.

The United Nations also plays a crucial role in establishing peace between warring nations and promoting the development of democratic institutions. They have provided economic support and helped in social development, as well as been instrumental in protecting human rights.

The global response to HIV by the UN has prevented 30 million new HIV infections and nearly 8 million AIDS-related deaths since 2000. Tackling multitudes of global issues like climate and water crisis, decolonization, disarmament, ending poverty, to name a few, UN has played a key role in “safeguarding peace, protecting human rights, establishing the framework for international justice”.

The United Nations Day is a celebration of these efforts and a day to raise awareness towards the issues still impacting millions of people around the globe.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here