Unruly Curls? Here are 6 Curly Girl Hair Care Hacks

Curly hair is unique. It bends and curves and coils. Because of all the twists and turns, it can be fragile and delicate. And because of its curvy nature, the natural oils produced by the scalp to soften and protect strands have a harder time travelling from top to bottom. As a result, curly girls often experience low levels of moisture. In essence, curly hair is thirsty hair. But with a little bit of effort, even a tangled mess can be transformed into absolutely gorgeous tresses.Do not wash your hair every day. This does not work well with curly hair since regular washing can dry out your naturally dry hair. Instead, you can try out this tested method. Wet your hair. Apply a sufficiency of cleanser to your palm and massage it into your scalp ONLY. Do not rub it throughout your length. The detergents in shampoos can be very drying, and if you don’t have oil in your hair to protect it you will abrade and possibly even burn the shaft. Do Not use hot water to wash your hair. Always use cold water that will snap those cuticles shut, which in turn will lock in moisture, make your hair shinier and reduce frizz.The first thing to do to make your curly hair look great is to eat healthy foods! A nutritious diet is as important as using great-quality hair care products. Binging on fish, carrot, beans and eggs can give you a healthy crown on your head. Curly-haired girls with delicate locks swear by the pre-shampoo routine. Detangle your mane and Leave on a conditioning oil or a moisturising hair mask. Pop on a plastic cap or towel to help heat up your head, which will open up the cuticle of your hair and invite the conditioner to penetrate more deeply.Drying your hair with a T-Shirt instead of your regular towel will greatly reduce frizz and breakage after washing. Since shirts aren't as absorbent, gently squeeze your hair out before drying but never twist it. Curly hair has one Great Commandment: Thou shall not brush thy hair when it is dry! It may make you feel great to brush your hair with a large paddle brush but it is not the right tool to detangle curly hair. A hairbrush can pull the curly hair leading to hair breakage. A wide-tooth comb is ideal for detangling and combing it. Always start detangling from the ends and work your way up to the top.Your bed is another spot that can make or break your curls. Rough cotton pillowcases can cause your coils to tangle and frizz. Outfit your bed (or at least your pillows) with smooth satin pillowcases. Or wrap your hair in a satin scarf or bonnet to keep curls sleek and intact.Frizz cream seals the cuticle of each hair so humidity can't get in. You only need a tiny dime-sized portion of serum to do the trick. Try and test the products that work for you. Try drying your hair naturally but in case, you're running out of time, use your blow dryer with a diffuser which divides the heat evenly in your hair. Mild scrunching or Pin Curling is a great way to get those perfect ringlets in all types of curly hair.Since curly hair is not advised to be washed regularly, you can try refreshing your day 2 curls in between the washing days. Mix a leave-in conditioner and water in a spray bottle. Take sections of hair and spray. You don’t want to soak it, but you don’t want to lightly mist it either. Go somewhere in between. Since every curly hair is different, and because each head of hair will absorb product differently, use your best judgment. Start with less and add more if you need to.Try these hacks and let us know what works best for your curls.