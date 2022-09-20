UP Gears up for Rural Tourism, All About Agritourism and the Man Who Pioneered It in India

The Yogi Adityanath led government of Uttar Pradesh began a phase-by-phase campaign to promote rural tourism in the state. With the campaign, the UP government plans to reintroduce the nation and its people to the village’s way of life.

During the first phase of the campaign, 18 districts have been chosen to endorse rural tourism. The government will select two villages from each of these districts to attract tourists. Uttar Pradesh has the most villages in the country and has a vast potential for agricultural tourism.

Villagers will receive training in traditional cuisines, handicraft productions, cow husbandry, handloom weaving and biological and agricultural diversity. Around 26 new and enhanced villages should be ready to welcome visitors very soon.

What is Agritourism ?

Agritourism is the most recent concept in the Indian tourism business, and it usually takes place on farmlands. During their stay, guests get the chance to engage in a real, enthralling, and authentic interaction with rural life, experience authentic local cuisine, and become familiar with a variety of farming jobs. Tourists can unwind and rejuvenate in the pristine natural environment.

Because of rapid urbanisation, many many children and adults are unfamiliar with what rural life and agriculture look like. However, with agritourism, they can get a first-hand experience of village life and culture.

Pandurang Taware, The Father Of Agritourism

Agritourism gained popularity among the Indian masses with the story Pandurang Taware on the TV show Shark Tank India Season 1. Originally from Maharashtra’s Baramati district, Taware left his city job to return to his native village and start an agritourism business. His efforts have benefited over 628 farmers, generating a revue of 58 crores from agritourism. Referred to as the “Father of Agritourism”, Taware played a key role in the development of Maharashtra’s agritourism policy, which requires schools to take one mandatory educational trip to a farm per year, for students in classes 5 through 10.

