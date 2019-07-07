Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Upcoming Delhi Textile Fair to Exhibit Fashion Trends

The 'Textile Fairs India 2019' will bring supply chain partners from fibre to fashion at three fair shows - YARNEX, F&A Show and Fashion Connect.

IANS

Updated:July 7, 2019, 11:38 AM IST
Upcoming Delhi Textile Fair to Exhibit Fashion Trends
(Photo: Representative Images)
Over 240 global manufacturers in the field of fashion will showcase emerging fashion trends — colours, prints, fabrics, accessories and lifestyle — in an upcoming textile fair. It will run from July 15-17 at Pragati Maidan here.

The 'Textile Fairs India 2019' will bring supply chain partners from fibre to fashion at three fair shows - YARNEX, F&A Show and Fashion Connect.

The manufacturers come from India, Austria, China, Hong Kong and Japan, to showcase their latest developments in fibres, yarns, apparel fabrics, trims, embellishments and garments, the organisers said.

It also aims to overview fashion information for Spring Summer 2020 and Autumn Winter 2020.

Sustainable fashion also makes the cut at the three-day fair, as industry experts discuss the green way forward in fashion. A showcase of recycled, upcycled and circular fashion can also be spotted.

Design and product awards also feature in the event.

