Upcoming Gurugram Litfest to Focus on Mental Health and Fitness
The festival will also donate 10 per cent of its proceeds to the Sanjay Chugh Clinic to be used for the treatment of the mentally ill.
Representational image. (AFP Relaxnews)
The second edition of Gurgaon Literature Festival (GLF), to be held on November 16-17 at the DLF Cyber Hub, will be themed around mental health and fitness. It will feature around 80 speakers, including authors, politicians and psychiatrists.
"The festival will also donate 10 per cent of its proceeds to the Sanjay Chugh Clinic to be used for the treatment of the mentally ill," festival director Ajay Setia said in a statement on Monday.
"Mental health expert and author Shabri Prasad Singh is one of the directors of the festival, which aims to glorify and celebrate culture," said the organisers.
"These health issues are often brushed under the carpet. Sitting at a desk and working for hours in front of a computer is a norm for Gurugram millennials. But we want them to escape to a world where there is a cohesive culture for reading which helps to release stress and fight any mental disorder one may not be aware of," Singh added.
