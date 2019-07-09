Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Upcoming Gurugram Litfest to Focus on Mental Health and Fitness

The festival will also donate 10 per cent of its proceeds to the Sanjay Chugh Clinic to be used for the treatment of the mentally ill.

IANS

Updated:July 9, 2019, 10:32 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Upcoming Gurugram Litfest to Focus on Mental Health and Fitness
Representational image. (AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...

The second edition of Gurgaon Literature Festival (GLF), to be held on November 16-17 at the DLF Cyber Hub, will be themed around mental health and fitness. It will feature around 80 speakers, including authors, politicians and psychiatrists.

"The festival will also donate 10 per cent of its proceeds to the Sanjay Chugh Clinic to be used for the treatment of the mentally ill," festival director Ajay Setia said in a statement on Monday.

"Mental health expert and author Shabri Prasad Singh is one of the directors of the festival, which aims to glorify and celebrate culture," said the organisers.

"These health issues are often brushed under the carpet. Sitting at a desk and working for hours in front of a computer is a norm for Gurugram millennials. But we want them to escape to a world where there is a cohesive culture for reading which helps to release stress and fight any mental disorder one may not be aware of," Singh added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram