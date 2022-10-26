Upgrade Your Wardrobe With Ethnic Inspiration From Jacqueline Fernandez

From ethnic to western wear, Jacqueline can nail any look with perfection. One of the common accessories to her glam outfits is her dazzling smile. The actress is a true fashionista and adds her own charm to every dress she slips into. Her style finds its way to the headlines and grabs everyone’s attention and makes the fashion police give her full marks. Recently, Jacqueline’s yellow saree from a photoshoot became the talk of the town.

Jacqueline Fernandez draped an elegant mustard yellow Sabyasachi saree. It featured threadwork throughout. She paired the saree with a mustard-coloured sleeveless blouse. She opted for a minimalist look and wore statement earrings. For makeup, she sported winged eyeliner, shimmery eye shadow, blushed cheeks and pink lip colour.

Here’s another look in which Jacqueline set major ethnic wear goals by sporting a white kurta with light green and blue detailing. Her dupatta also had the same pattern and the diva looked simple yet chic in this attire.

Jacqueline Fernandez set the temperatures soaring in Abu Dhabi with this stunning saree. She wore the sheer ivory-coloured saree with stone studdings and sequin works adding a stylish appeal to the six yards. She paired a matching blouse with it and opted for neutral yet glam makeup.

Looking glorious in a pristine white ensemble, the actress added her own style quotient. She can be seen wearing a sleeveless white kurti with lace and sheer details and matching white pants and a beautiful embroidered white dupatta. She carried it well with a pinkish nude lip colour.

Jacqueline rocked a pastel blue satin saree which she paired with a heavily embroidered sleeveless blouse and an elaborate and ethereal cape with embroidery around the neck that took the outfit to its next level.

To cut a long story short, Jacqueline Fernandez in ethnic wear is a dream.

