Urvashi Dholakia Shares Photo with Newlyweds Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are a happily married couple now. The two took wedding vows in a traditional ceremony on October 24. The wedding took place in a gurudwara in Delhi in the presence of family members. Congratulatory messages and heart-warming wishes for the just married from all corners have been flooding the internet.

Actress Urvashi Dholakia, who graced the union day of Neha and Rohanpreet with her presence, has also shared a heartfelt post for the couple. Urvashi shares a special bond with the popular singer Neha and was overjoyed to be a part of the music artist’s biggest day. In the post shared by the actress on Instagram, Urvashi is seen posing with the newlyweds on the day of the wedding. Neha is a beautiful bride in her gorgeous wedding trousseau, whereas, the groom is matching colours with his wife for a dapper sherwani that he coordinated with his turban. For the big day, Urvashi opted for a light and golden sharara look and looked pretty.

Sharing the post, Urvashi wrote, “And my baby Nehu is married!!! Congratulations @nehakakkar and @rohanpreetsingh. Loveeee you both!!!”

Before this, Urvashi had shared an emotional post with a selfie on Instagram. The picture featuring Urvashi and Neha is taken in a car while the two head for the venue. Along with the series of selfies with the bride-to-be, the actress penned a heartfelt caption that spoke about her feelings while taking Neha from the hotel to the Gurudwara.

“Drove my Nehu from the hotel to the Gurdwara… lots of emotions were running through me… overwhelming and extremely happy to see my baby married now! Wishing you a very happy married life Nehu @nehakakkar,” wrote Urvashi.

Neha, who finds inspiration in Urvashi, wished the actress on her birthday with a special post. The singer made her relationship official with Rohanpreet earlier this month via social media.