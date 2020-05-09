Urvashi Rautela Flaunts Her Toned Legs In Her Latest Sizzling Picture, Sends Love To Fans

Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela shows off perfectly toned legs in her latest photograph on social media.

Urvashi took to Insatgram and shared a photograph of herself in a beige shirt dress. She sits on a mustard-coloured couch flaunting long legs.

She captioned the image: "Sending my love and prayers to you all! i hope everyone is staying safe."

She also treated her fans with a sizzling photograph on Instagram, where she is seen lying in bed in sensuous white satin nightwear.

The actress recently set the internet on fire with her throwback pictures in which she was seen flaunting her curves in a bikini.

On the work front, "Beat pe thumka", a peppy wedding number featuring Urvashi has just been released. The song is from her upcoming comedy flick "Virgin Bhanupriya". She will also be seen in an untitled film which is the remake of 2017's super hit Tamil film Thiruttu Payale 2. Helmed by director Susi Ganeshan, the film also stars Akshay Oberoi and Vineet Kumar. Urvashi Rautela will be essaying the role of a girl next door in the untitled.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365