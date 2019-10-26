Urvashi Rautela Gives Diwali a Neon Sizzle
Urvashi, who will be next seen in 'Pagalpanti', was recently spotted at Pepper & Pint restaurant in Mumbai, wearing a neon green coloured coat dress.
credits - IANS
Actress Urvashi Rautela is grabbing all the attention with her latest neon look.
She was recently spotted at Pepper & Pint restaurant in Mumbai, wearing a neon green coloured coat dress.
Urvashi also carried a black belt and black heels, adding more style to the dress.
In one of the images, she is seen holding diyas and giving a huge smile.
On the work front, Urvashi will be next seen in Pagalpanti, which stars John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Ileana D'Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda and Arshad Warsi.
Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film is scheduled to release on November 22.
