Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Urvashi Rautela Makes A Statement In Satin, See Pic

Actress Urvashi Rautela took to Instagram to share an image where she is seen lying in bed in sensuous white satin nightwear. She then asked her fans to binge-watch her TikTok videos.

News18

Updated:May 6, 2020, 9:41 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Urvashi Rautela Makes A Statement In Satin, See Pic
Actress Urvashi Rautela took to Instagram to share an image where she is seen lying in bed in sensuous white satin nightwear. She then asked her fans to binge-watch her TikTok videos.

Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela has shared a sizzling new photograph.

The ardent social media user took to Instagram to shared an image where she is seen lying in bed in sensuous white satin nightwear.

Not one to be coy about her sizzling image, Urvashi captioned the picture,"if you’re bored go binge watch my tiktoks."

She recently shared a video of herself where she channelled her inner Poo from the film "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...".

Recently, Urvashi shared an Instagram video where she sways with music, dressed in a white blazer and blue shirt. She completed her look with bold red lips and hair tied in a neat ponytail.

On the work front, "Beat Pe thumka", a peppy wedding number featuring Urvashi has just been released. The song is from her upcoming comedy flick "Virgin Bhanupriya".

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading